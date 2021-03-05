ERIE — A Townville-area man will stand trial in Erie County for allegedly killing a Union City man in January.
Jeffery David Briggs, 51, of 14233 Seeley Road, was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan on homicide and related charges.
Briggs is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with the Jan. 26 shooting death of John Peter Robinson.
Police allege Briggs shot Robinson, 48, multiple times outside a home at 16899 Parker Road in Union Township near Union City. Robinson was found deceased outside the residence after a neighbor investigated the sound of gunshots, according to the arrest affidavit.
Briggs was ordered held for trial Thursday on charges of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a first-degree misdemeanor for possession of an instrument of crime with intent, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, and a summary offense charge of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.
A charge of flight to avoid apprehension was dismissed by McGowan, according to online court records.
Criminal homicide, depending on the degree, carries anywhere between 40 years in prison to life imprisonment or the death penalty in Pennsylvania.
Briggs remains held in the Erie County Prison without bond awaiting trial.