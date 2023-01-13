With the new year, radio stations in Meadville, Titusville and Franklin are under new ownership.
Seven Mountains Media of Frankfort, Kentucky, has completed its purchase of a total of 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in Pennsylvania in a $17.37 million non-cash deal from Forever Media of Bridgeville.
According to the Federal Communications Commission filing, Seven Mountains will assume Forever Media’s outstanding debt.
Seven Mountains has acquired FM stations Froggy 101.3 WGYY, Rocky 94.3 WRQI and Majic 104.5 WXMJ of Meadville; FM translators at 100.7 of Meadville and 105.3 of Titusville; and AM stations 1490 WMGW of Meadville and 1230 WTIV of Titusville.
Seven Mountains also now owns FM stations Froggy 98.5 WGYI, Rocky 107.7 WRQW and Majic 99.3 WHMJ, and AM station 1450 WFRA, all of Franklin, and FM translator 98.1 of Franklin.
The remaining stations acquired are in Altoona, Johnstown, Lebanon, New Castle and State College.
The deal was first announced in October 2022 and closed on Jan. 2.
