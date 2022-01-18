Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Erica L. Scully, 26, of 10140 Old State Road, Conneaut Lake, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meadville Police Department charged Scully for an incident Jan. 13, 2021. Scully was returned to the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
• Kieran N. Firkaly, 21, of 299 Poplar St., Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the next term of court on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault; one count of disorderly conduct; and two summary counts. Meadville police charged Firkaly for an incident March 9, 2021. He remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond.