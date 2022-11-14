Six Crawford County police departments were among those honored by AAA East Central for their efforts to increase road safety for all motorists.
Awards were presented Thursday in Cranberry honoring departments from across western Pennsylvania.
“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”
Platinum awards were given to “Commendable Leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared toward making communities safer. The police departments of Cambridge Springs and Meadville as well as the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police Troops E’s Meadville barracks received platinum awards.
The police departments in Cochranton and Linesville were among the gold award recipients.
There also were silver and bronze level awards.
AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout Pennsylvania focusing on all age groups. The automotive club also works with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of communities and local highways.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.
