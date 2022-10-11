GREENVILLE — An Atlantic man has been ordered held for trial in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a girl who attended the Greenville church where he previously served as pastor.
Greenville Police Department charged David E. Cox, 58, in September with corruption of minors, criminal solicitation to assault a person less than age 16, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal solicitation to tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.
Cox was held for trial on all charges following a preliminary hearing last week before Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur in Greenville.
Police allege that between 2019 and 2021, Cox tried to encourage the girl to meet up with him alone because he wanted to hold her and kiss her, according to court documents. The girl was 14 to 16 years old at the time, according to court documents.
Police said the investigation began in December 2021, when the girl’s mother told police that her daughter had inappropriate contact with a man.
The girl’s mother was cleaning the girl’s bedroom, when several handwritten notes were found hidden in a Bible. She questioned her daughter, who said the notes had been written by Cox, pastor of First Baptist Church of Greenville at that time.
Cox remains free on $50,000 bond awaiting formal county court arraignment in December.
Cox’s trial in Mercer County Court is scheduled for February 2023, according to court administration officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.