GREENVILLE — An Atlantic man has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a girl who attended the Greenville church where he previously served as pastor.
David E. Cox, 58, was charged Sept. 9 by Greenville police with corruption of minors, criminal solicitation to assault a person less than age 16, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal solicitation to tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.
Cox, who is free on $50,000 bond, allegedly tried to encourage the girl to meet up with him alone because he wanted to hold her and kiss her, police said in court documents.
The girl was 14 to 16 years old at the time — between 2019 and 2021.
Police said the investigation began in December 2021, when the girl’s mother told police that her daughter had inappropriate contact with a man.
While the woman was cleaning the girl’s bedroom, she found several handwritten notes hidden in a Bible. She questioned her daughter, who said the notes had been written by Cox, pastor of First Baptist Church at the time.
The girl told police that she had given notes to Cox complimenting him for the messages he preached during church services.
She also attended private therapy sessions with Cox. Those sessions took place in Cox’s office at his business, Greenville Tire, the girl told police.
Cox’s notes became increasingly inappropriate and progressed to late-night text messages and telephone calls, she said.
Cox would tell the girl to delete the messages, which he signed “Love ME.”
In one message he wrote that he wanted to hold her for a long time and cuddle on the couch while watching a movie. He asked if she would be interested in meeting up during a prayer retreat.
When Cox spoke to police, he initially said he wasn’t sure if he wrote the letters but later said that he “probably” did.
He agreed that the content of the letters was inappropriate and said said he would be alarmed if someone wrote these kinds of letters to his daughter.
When asked why he told the girl to delete the text messages, Cox said that it “appeared wrong” for them to be exchanging the messages.
During a second interview with police, the girl said Cox asked to kiss her while she was talking during a therapy session.
She was shocked and ignored the question, which she said made her feel very uncomfortable. He did not kiss her, she said.
Cox was arraigned Sept. 9 by District Judge Brian Arthur, Greenville. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 4 with Arthur.
First Baptist Church leaders posted a statement on Wednesday afternoon on the church’s Facebook page to say they are “disturbed and severely disappointed” by the allegations against Cox.
The church leaders said they had no knowledge of any misdeeds or wrongdoings toward any young person in the church during Cox’s tenure and encouraged any other people who experienced to step forward and contact authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.