As Pennsylvania Department of Transportation seeks public input on how to improve a 2.5-mile stretch of French Creek Parkway, various local officials expressed a range of preferences for what happens to the roadway that PennDOT describes as underused.
“I’d like to see it stay the way it is,” West Mead Township Supervisor Michael Jordan said after the township meeting this week. “Right now, it has a good safety rating up there because you don’t have cars running side by side, going in and out of there.”
Jordan’s position on the section of road that travels through both Meadville and West Mead Township was quickly seconded by Supervisor John Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster. Shartle recalled decades-old plans of the bypass as part of a county-wide connector stretching from beyond Meadville to Titusville.
“They never finished what they were supposed to,” Shartle said. “Now they’re trying to backpedal and say that they can’t afford to take care of it.”
PennDOT spokesman Saxon Daugherty said tracking down information on the origins of the parkway, which opened to traffic in 1973, proved difficult. Officials at the department recalled “a vague idea of connecting Meadville and Titusville with a four-lane roadway as early as the 70s,” he said in an email, but “they were unable to find anything concrete.”
High maintenance costs, low usage and safety concerns were cited as factors to be considered in PennDOT’s proposed alternatives for the parkway at a virtual public meeting on the topic last week.
The section of French Creek Parkway that runs from Reynolds Avenue to Baldwin Street Extension serves about 5,700 vehicles per day, 6.3 percent of which are trucks, according to PennDOT. Traffic of that level falls into PennDOT’s lowest level of service category. The level of service categories range from A, with an average one vehicle per lane widely separated from any other vehicle, to F, near-constant bumper-to-bumper traffic.
A low level of service may be nice for drivers, but it’s not ideal, according to PennDOT.
“You have more road than you need, so it’s not a great use of taxpayer money to be at level A,” Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz said of the current conditions on the section of the parkway to be improved.
And while traffic is low, safety is still a concern. PennDOT identified 14 crashes in a recent five-year period, most of them occurring where the parkway meets Baldwin Street Extension.
Two of the parkway reconstruction options offered by PennDOT would eliminate the eastbound lanes of traffic. Doing so would bring the traffic on the two remaining lanes up to level C, which PennDOT considers close to ideal.
Under that plan, the eastbound lanes could be converted to a multipurpose trail. In addition to improving options for pedestrians and bicyclists, such a trail could complement improvements envisioned as part of the French Creek Heritage and Entertainment District that has been pursued by Crawford County, the city of Meadville and other entities in recent years. The development strategy won a $2 million state grant in 2019.
Crawford County Planning Office Director Zachary Norwood supported the idea of limiting traffic to two lanes where the westbound lanes are currently located and converting the eastbound lanes to a trail. Similarly, he said the possibility of realigning the Spring Street Bridge fits with the county’s comprehensive plan.
“We ask the state to take into consideration the long-term maintenance costs and upfront construction costs of the design alternatives to lessen the burden on our citizens and business community,” Norwood wrote in an email to the Tribune.
