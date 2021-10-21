FRANKLIN — A Meadville-area man faces a preliminary hearing next month in Venango County on multiple rape and assault charges allegedly involving a then-13-year-old girl 20 years ago in Franklin.
Juswan V. Wilson, 43, of 15760 Conneaut Lake Road, is accused by Franklin Police Department of sexually assaulting the girl at least 18 times between June 1, 2001 to June 1, 2003, at various locations, according to court documents.
Wilson was 23 when the incidents began and the girl was age 13, according to the criminal complaint
Wilson was arraigned Oct. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland of Franklin on felony counts of rape by threat of forcible compulsion, rape of unconscious victim, indecent assault of by threat of forcible compulsion, indecent assault of person unconscious, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault/forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault/person unconscious, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, and contact/communicate with minor — sexual offenses, along with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age.
Wilson was released on $20,000 unsecured bond awaiting a Nov. 24 preliminary hearing on the charges in Venango County Central Court in Franklin.
According to the arrest affidavit, police received a report in January from Children and Youth Services (CYS) alleging Wilson abused a girl about 20 years ago.
In an interview with police in March of this year, the now-adult woman told authorities that she was age 13 when Wilson first had sex with her on June 29, 2001, at Riverfront Park in Franklin. Wilson was 23 at the time.
The woman told police that Wilson had numerous sexual encounters with her against her will during a two-year period, including in a motel in Franklin, a home in Meadville and at a Cochranton residence when she was passed out from alcohol.
The woman told police that Wilson was at least 21 as he would buy her alcohol and marijuana, and Wilson knew she was a teenager, according to the complaint.