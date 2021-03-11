A Guys Mills man who has filed a petition against Gov. Tom Wolf claiming he violated the Pennsylvania Constitution by proclaiming a disaster emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic is attempting to prevent the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General from defending the governor in the legal proceedings.
Luigi DeFrancesco, who is representing himself, filed a motion to disqualify in Commonwealth Court on Wednesday seeking to remove Chief Deputy Attorney General Karen Romano or any other appointee from the office from acting as a defense attorney for Wolf.
In his filing, DeFrancesco claims that by defending Wolf, the office would be unable to be impartial in any theoretical future investigations of the executive branch for violating the law during the COVID-19 pandemic by serving as the defense in the case.
"The Petitioner firmly believes that the Office of the Attorney General cannot be impartial in any investigation of the executive Branch regarding the execution of the Disease Prevention and Control Act [sic] of 1955," DeFrancesco wrote in his filing.
DeFrancesco's petition, which was filed on Oct. 22 last year, contends that the governor didn't perform his official duty under the Pennsylvania Constitution by failing to execute the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 and all other health-related laws during the pandemic. DeFrancesco claimed that by failing to execute the 1955 law, the governor placed him and his family "in jeopardy and undo difficulty of their daily lives" during the pandemic.
The petition also claims that Wolf's declaration of a disaster emergency for the pandemic caused damage to Pennsylvania's economy; undermined the ability to collect taxes needed to effectively govern and safeguard residents of the state; exposed healthy people in nursing homes to infected persons; and put "undue burden" on all healthy citizens.
DeFrancesco's petition is a writ of mandamus, which is a court order issued by a judge compelling someone to execute a duty they are legally obligated to do. He originally filed his petition in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, but it was moved to Commonwealth Court on Oct. 29 following a ruling by Crawford County President Judge John Spataro.
