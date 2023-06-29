Regional politicians, led by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, are calling for reconsideration of the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge and advocating for an approach that puts federal resources and funding in the control of local organizations.
Kelly on Monday said that a bipartisan mix of executives and commissioners from Crawford, Erie and Venango counties had recently signed letters raising concerns about the plan and calling for an alternative.
“I want to thank these county leaders for joining me in this effort,” said Kelly, a Republican from Butler whose 16th District consists of all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties and part of Venango County. “The future of this proposed wildlife refuge, and its potential impact on property owners, remains very unclear. Local residents continue to voice strong opposition to this proposal. We are calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reconsider their proposal and to work with local conservation groups who have revitalized French Creek in recent years to make it the incredible community treasure that it is today.”
Kelly himself, joined by Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania and Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York, called on the the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reconsider its plan in May, citing “unnecessary regulations and unintended consequences” likely to result from federal oversight.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service held two public listening sessions in May regarding the proposal, which was described as being in the early stages. At the time, officials said a draft plan that incorporated public input from the sessions would be available this summer and then be subject to formal public comment.
The proposed refuge would be located throughout portions of Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties in Pennsylvania and Chautauqua County in New York.
Negotiations for any potential land acquisition for the new refuge wouldn’t begin until at least 2024, according to Vicki Muller, manager of the Erie National Wildlife Refuge at Guys Mills.
In a letter signed Crawford County’s entire Board of Commissioners, Eric Henry, Christopher Soff and Francis Weiderspahn said they shared the Fish and Wildlife Service’s “goal of protecting and strengthening” French Creek, but said that goal is already being pursued by local organizations with decades of experience balancing “the needs of both the human and natural communities.”
“We are concerned that the proposed French Creek Wildlife Refuge will hamper those efforts by taking land off the local tax rolls,” the commissioners wrote, “thus weakening the critical mass of businesses and residents necessary to maintain the infrastructure we have established to support both our economy and our environment.”
Rather than imposing a federal refuge on the area, the commissioners argued, French Creek would be better served if the Fish and Wildlife Service played a supportive role by providing “technical and financial resources to local land trust and conservation groups.”
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, the only elected official in the group to send an individual letter, similarly called for an alternative plan that put local organizations in the lead, but took a more aggressive stance in opposing the Fish and Wildlife Service proposal.
The current plan, he wrote, would infringe on the autonomy and constitutional rights of individual landowners.
“The use of one’s land and the sanctity of family homes and farmsteads passed from generation to generation may not mean much to Washington D.C. Bureaucrats,” said Davis, a Republican, “but here in Erie County, Pennsylvania — it’s who we are.”
French Creek is considered one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the U.S. It was voted Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for 2022.
Home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl and songbird species, French Creek also is also home to the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America and Pennsylvania’s official amphibian.
The focus of the Fish and Wildlife Service proposal, Muller told the Tribune in April, is protecting habitat for the creek’s mussels as well as the aquatic biodiversity of French Creek.
“To protect rare mussels and fish habitat is where our focus would be,” she said. “We’re trying to find the most imperiled areas as well as the good areas where freshwater mussels are thriving.”
