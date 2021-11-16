Gas prices in the Meadville area have remained steady over the last two weeks but are still above the state average.
Pennsylvania gas prices rose 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.60 Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.12 higher than a year ago. Meadville's average price is about $3.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.12 Monday while the most expensive was $3.95.
The national average price of gasoline fell 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.
"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, COVID cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy's Thanksgiving Travel Survey ... a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.99 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.07 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.63 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.39 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.55 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.47 per gallon.