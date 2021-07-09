Pennsylvania's Office of the State Fire Commissioner has awarded more than $133,000 in grants to area fire and emergency medical services departments, according to state Rep. Parke Wentling, whose district include Crawford County.
Money is distributed through the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. The grants help local public safety organizations with purchasing or repairing firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; training personnel; and reducing debt, Wentling said.
Area departments within Wentling's district receiving funds were:
• Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department — $13,302.71
• Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance — $8,993.20
• Fallowfield Fire and Rescue Company — $12,589.72
• Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department — $11,520.24
• Fellows Club Volunteer Ambulance Service — $8,993.20
• Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue — $21,404.67
• Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department — $12,233.23
• Linesville Volunteer Fire Department — $11,698.48
• North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department — $12,411.47
• Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department — $11,520.24
• Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $8,993.20
"These men and women are heroes because they go above and beyond the call of duty to keep us safe," Wentling said in announcing the funds. "These companies faced challenging hurdles in the last year and a half due to the pandemic. I’m thankful this grant program exists so these awards can help offset recurring expenses."
All funding comes from slot machine gaming proceeds, and not General Fund tax revenue, Wentling said. To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement with the state.