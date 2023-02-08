More than two dozen area fire and emergency medical services companies have been awarded in excess of $250,000 in grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
The Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service grants are funded from the state’s slot machine gaming proceeds, not General Fund tax revenue.
The grants were initiated in 2000 and are open to all fire companies as well as volunteer ambulance services and volunteer rescue squads.
The grants were announced by Rep. Brad Roae of Crawford County and Rep. Parke Wentling of Mercer County.
“We are fortunate to have firefighters and emergency medical professionals who answer the call for help at any hour of the day and night,” Roae said. “Equipment needed in order to perform their duties is costly.”
Grant awards may be used for construction or repair of facilities, purchase or repair of equipment, debt reduction and training.
Area fire and emergency medical services companies were awarded the following amounts:
• City of Meadville Fire Department — $14,318.
• City of Meadville EMS — $10,000.
• Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department — $14,072.
• Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance — $10,000.
• Crawford County Firefighters Search and Recovery Scuba Team — $11,861.
• East Mead Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Relief Association — $13,089.
• East Mead Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Relief Association EMS — $10,000.
• Fallowfield Fire and Rescue Company — $13,089.
• Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department — $11,861.
• Fellows Club Ambulance Service — $10,000.
• Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue — $12,353.
• Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Ambulance — $10,000.
• Hayfield Central Hose Company No. 1 — $12,017.
• Hayfield Central Hose Company No. 1 EMS — $10,000.
• Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department — $12,843.77.
• Linesville Volunteer Fire Department — $12,363.
• Linesville Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $9,988.
• North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department — $13,089.
• Randolph Volunteer Fire Department — $11,861.
• Springboro Volunteer Fire Department — $11,861.
• Springboro Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $10,000.
• Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department — $11,861.
• Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $3,500.
• Vernon Central Hose Company — $13,089.
• West Mead District 2 Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association — $13,581.
• West Mead No. 1 Volunteer Fire Company — $14,318.
