Fans of chicken wings may find themselves shelling out a few more bucks at their favorite restaurant, as a shortage of the poultry limbs has led to price increases at several area eateries.
Jeremy Hitchock, owner of Hitchy's Tavern & Grille just outside of Saegertown, said the shortage has nothing to do with the number of chickens, but more so with the workers who process those birds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, butcheries have workers more spread out on the processing floor, leaving less usable space in which to cut wings.
"One person every 6 feet can only cut so many chickens compared to one person every foot," Hitchcock said. "So it's a production issue, not a supply issue."
As a result of the rising price of wings, Hitchy's has had to bump up the cost of its chicken wings. An order of 10 wings these days goes for $15.99, compared to $9.99 before the prices started climbing.
In addition, Hitchcock has faced a limit on the number of wings he can order. He said if he placed an order for 10 cases of jumbo wings, he may only get half that amount.
Each case contains about 200 wings, he said.
Tammy Mead, owner-manager of Conneautville's Valley Inn, has also felt the pain of the shortage. Mead estimated the cost of a 40-pound case of wings has gone up by around $60 since the Super Bowl, which is usually the costliest time of year to order wings.
"The price of them has just skyrocketed, and there's a limit on the amount we can get per week," she said.
Currently Valley Inn can only order three cases a week. Mead said the restaurant, during pre-COVID times, would get around six to eight cases a week.
Prices have climbed at the eatery, with a dozen wings at Valley Inn now costing $10.95, compared to $8.95 before the shortage. Mead said the restaurant tried to stay around the middle of the price increases seen by surrounding restaurants.
Ron Martin, owner of Smoky Martins BBQ on Park Avenue in Meadville, said wings from his own supplier climbed from $115 a case to $180 a case. In turn, he went from charging $1 per wing to $7.99 for six.
"In the restaurant industry, you got a 10 percent margin on what your profit is, so you really have to watch your numbers," Martin said.
He said the price of other meats have also seen an increase, a mixture of both the COVID-19 pandemic hurting supply lines and the start of the summer season, when outdoor grilling becomes popular.
Martin estimated that for every $110 he spends on wings, he makes about $130 back.
"It's not like you're making a ton of money on it," he said.
Julian's Bar & Grill on Chestnut Street in Meadville had to increase the price of its wings by $1.50 per dozen to compensate for rising prices. Owner and chef D.J. York said he made that decision months ago when he saw the cost of wings starting to go up and heard about the supply disruptions.
"Between the distribution issues and the fact people were hesitant to go back to work, things broke down," York said of the cause of the shortage.
Over at Aces Bar & Grille near Conneaut Lake, 10 wings are going for $14 after being $10 for years.
"That's being kind," owner Tina Zeits said. "Most places are up to $17 for a dozen."
Zeits said wings are the biggest seller at Aces, so the increase in cost for ordering wings has been especially impactful. The restaurant even offers free ranch dip with its wings, something that further bites into already-tight profit margins on food.
Changing demand, changing tastes
While some wing lovers are remaining die-hard fans, the rise in prices means others are trying out different menu items.
Zeits said Aces has seen an increase in people buying boneless wings, which have not been affected by a major price increase.
"The boneless wings are just as cheap as they were and there's some people who are turning to that alternative," she said.
Overall, Zeits said there hasn't been a major decrease in wing sales, but a definitely noticeable move toward the boneless variety.
Mead has seen a drop in wing sales coupled with the price increase, though one that at least fortunately matches the limit on the amount of wings she can order. The Valley Inn formerly would sell around six cases of wings a week, even though it only serves those meals on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Now, demand has gone down enough that the three-cases-a-week limit matches roughly matches how much customers are ordering.
While wings have always been a signature menu item for Hitchy's, Hitchcock said the price increase has brought more attention to some of the other dishes offered there.
"People are still eating out, people are still going for to-go orders," he said. "It's just they're ordering a hamburger rather than chicken wings."
Hitchcock noted more interest in boneless wings as well. As a result of the shift in customer tastes, he's started serving larger boneless wings.
