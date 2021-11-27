The biggest shopping period of the year kicked off this weekend with the trifecta of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Nationwide, stores will be putting together deals, discounts, special events and more as the countdown to Christmas begins.
While the Black Friday weekend has taken on a national importance — the National Retail Federation predicts sales to increase between 8.5 and 10.5 percent during November and December, according to the Associated Press — it is no less important to the many local stores in the Meadville area.
Jake Roberts, owner of Roberts Jewelers in the Park Avenue Plaza, said the November-December shopping period makes up a significant portion of the amount of business he does in a year.
"We would probably do 30 percent of the year's business just in the month of November and December," Roberts said.
The jewelry store celebrated the season by kicking off its holiday promotion on Friday. Until Christmas Eve, there will be discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent off all items in the store.
For Christmas gift ideas, Roberts recommends his store's lineup of Le Vian chocolate diamond jewelry. The line is something of a specialty for Roberts Jewelers, and while big box stores may get items from the line, Roberts said they don't get the same variety his store receives.
One store has taken to the holiday season with gusto, even if it happened because of a sudden change. The Green Shoppe, which found itself having to move from its former location due to its landlord expanding their law offices, has set up a pop-up shop and holiday market on the ground floor of the Crawford Professional Building.
Initially planned as a temporary stop before the Green Shoppe makes the move to its new location at 243 Chestnut St., owner Julie McClymonds said the popularity the market has seen has made her consider turning it into an annual event.
"They love the creativity of the space," McClymonds said of customers who visit the market. "It was a challenge to make our shop look cozy but also to utilize the space to its full capacity."
As well as featuring the Green Shoppe's regular collection of products, there are 13 vendors featured. McClymonds said many of those vendors will be in-person during Small Business Saturday today to speak with customers, with some of them putting together holiday box sets.
These sets will feature a variety of the vendors' most popular items, often with discounts compared to if the products were purchased individually. Interested shoppers should act quickly, though, as some of these boxes are quite popular, such as in the case of Woodcock Creek Candle & Bath's "Christmas kits."
"They probably won't last till 1 o'clock," McClymonds predicted.
There's also a variety of possible gifts scattered throughout the market. McClymonds suggested some of the pottery items, soaps, lotions, stretch bracelets and candles as some suggestions.
Many of these items are inexpensive, making them helpful for children shopping for their parents. In fact, the market is planning a kids' day on Dec. 11 to give younger shoppers a chance to get something for their families.
The importance of the holiday shopping season is certainly felt by Andrew Giles, owner of Purple Fox Games. He said April through November is the slowest period of the year for his store, and the Black Friday kickoff and holiday season "really motivates us to push harder through the remainder of the year."
The boost provided by Black Friday and Small Business Saturday is a major one. Giles said compared to an average working day, business during this weekend can be "fourfold" in terms of sales.
This year, Purple Fox Games is offering 20 percent off most items in the store. Shoppers also receive a $5 gift card for every $50 they spend in a single transaction. Store hours have also been expanded, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Deals like that seem to bring in people to the store. Giles said the influx of customers from the shopping weekend is a mix of both regulars and new or more infrequent shoppers.
"We often get people who are looking to get out of the home or revisit old friends," he said.
Also in line with the holiday season, Purple Fox Games will have games by Asmodee as their game of the month for December, meaning a 20 percent discount throughout the month.
Just in time for the influx of winter weather, The Woolen Mill is commemorating Black Friday weekend by offering 20 percent off men's and women's sweaters through Monday. In addition, anyone who purchases something at the store will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card that will take place on Light Up Night in Meadville on Dec. 3.
The store has also expanded its hours until Christmas, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
"We're trying to make it easy for people who work to shop," said Sue Wycoff, co-owner of The Woolen Mill.
Wycoff predicts a healthier shopping season compared to last year, as many families are more able and willing to meet with each other than earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there are supply chain issues to deal with, Wycoff said she thinks that might be beneficial for some local stores. With higher delivery charges and larger stores having trouble keeping things in stock, she thinks more customers are being pushed to shop local.
The Woolen Mill isn't immune to supply issues itself, but Wycoff said she follows up with her vendors on a regular basis and keeps an understanding of what she can and can't get in for the holiday season.
Further helping things is the expansion of downtown Meadville as a shopping destination. As more stores move in and existing ones grow their store space, Wycoff is seeing more and more first-time shoppers.
"We're still having a lot of local folks who said they're new being in (The Woolen Mill), and we're five years old," she said.
The Woolen Mill is providing a variety of events and services during the holiday season to help drive business during this major time of the year. The store will wrap gifts for customers on request, and will hold a gift card special starting Dec. 3 where 20 percent will be added to the value of any gift cards over $50.
They will also hold Men's Night on Dec. 15, an event intended for "guys who need a little help with their shopping, and a lot of help with their wrapping," as Wycoff put it.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.