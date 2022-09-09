Aubery Guzzo, chief operating officer of Mercer County State Bank, Sandy Lake, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Member Engagement & development Policy Committee.
The committee determines the policies and strategic objectives for the group’s member engagement and educational programming, including conferences, schools, seminars and virtual learning opportunities.
Guzzo’s term began on July 1. Her key role on this committee will be as the advisor to the students in the Advanced School of Banking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.