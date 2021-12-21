Port Meadville Airport is one of several airports in the region that will benefit from federal funding provided by the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The funding comes in the form of more than $70 million in Airport Infrastructure Grants for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, Sen. Bob Casey announced last week. The grant program is part of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November.
“These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania,” Casey said on Thursday. "I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”
In Crawford County, Port Meadville will receive $159,000 through the program and Titusville Airport will receive $110,000. In Erie County, Erie International Airport will receive $1,404,145 and Corry-Lawrence Airport will receive $110,000.