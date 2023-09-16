It still may be late summer, but let the countdown begin.
Not for fall’s arrival on Sept. 23, but for Christmas.
Today marks 100 days until Christmas, so the holiday season is on its way.
According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, more than one in 10 Americans, or 11 percent of those polled, will start their holiday shopping this month. The survey polled a cross-section of 1,756 U.S.-based adults, aged 18 and over.
It found 79 percent of survey participants were looking forward to the upcoming holiday season while 21 percent weren’t.
The survey found the majority of those asked were financially prepared for the season with 55 percent saying “yes” with 45 percent say “no.”
It found 88 percent of those surveyed plan to buy gifts this holiday season compared to 12 percent who don’t plan to.
The survey found 40 percent of respondents will be buying gifts for five to nine people in all while 28 percent will be buying for one to four people in all.
Average spending on gifts per person was: $25 to $50 (38 percent); $51 to $100 (28 percent); less than $25 (14 percent); $101 to $200 (12 percent); and more than $200 (8 percent).
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Sue Wycoff, a co-owner of The Woolen Mill, a women’s and men’s clothing store in downtown Meadville. “We’ve planned for a robust holiday season.”
Wycoff said there is some concern about inflation as the season approaches, but unemployment is at an all-time low.
“I hope that makes a difference,” she said. “When you see some market reports, there’s been some pullback on discretionary spending.
“But, typically, holiday spending doesn’t fall into discretionary so much,” she continued. “Everybody celebrates a holiday in December, whether it’s Christmas or Hanukkah.”
Kathryn Evanoff, owner of Lavender Blue at the Lake, a clothing boutique and gift shop in downtown Conneaut Lake, is cautiously optimistic, too.
“Being in a resort community, my biggest season is the summer, but Christmas (spending) holds us over the winter,” she said. “We’re expecting a steady holiday season.”
Fall and winter events help get people into their respective communities, according to Evanoff and Wycoff.
For Conneaut Lake, it’s the community’s annual Pumpkin Fest in October and the Ice House Festival in December.
“Those give people something to do and they bring people out,” Evanoff said.
In downtown Meadville, First Friday events on the first Friday night of the month get people downtown, Wycoff said.
But, Ladies Day Out, held at downtown stores the first Sunday of November by members of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, really kicks off holiday shopping in the city, according to Wycoff. More than 20 businesses participate in the event, which offering sales, door prizes and more.
“It’s just a fun day,” Wycoff said. “It’s bigger than Black Friday,” the Friday after Thanksgiving and the traditional retail kickoff to holiday shopping.
This November will be its sixth year, according to Wycoff.
“It’s a very big deal as women come from all over the tri-state area,” she said. “It’s grown and it’s just a big party.”
