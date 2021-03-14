An architectural firm will help the county make a decision on window replacement at the Crawford County Courthouse.
At their meeting Wednesday, county commissioners ratified hiring EADS Architects Inc. to provide architectural services at a cost of $34,900 for window replacement. An estimated 123 windows may be replaced at the courthouse under the project.
Many of the windows set to be replaced are single-pane glass that date from the mid-1950s when the courthouse was renovated and expanded. Many of the old windows have sill or paint issues or they fit poorly, resulting in both heating and cooling loss, according to commissioners.
The county plans to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to pay for the project. In 2020, the county was awarded a $7.6 million grant from Pennsylvania through the federal CARES Act.