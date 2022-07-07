There’s now a new food service provider at Allegheny College.
Aramark Higher Education has taken on the job effective July 1, according to an email to The Meadville Tribune from Ellen Johnson, Allegheny’s vice president for enrollment management. Details of the contract weren’t disclosed in the email.
Aramark Higher Education is a division of Philadelphia-based Aramark, a Fortune 200 global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, according to the company’s website.
Aramark replaces Parkhurst Dining LLC of Homestead. Parkhust Dining is the contract dining division of the Eat’n Park Hospitality Group of Pittsburgh.
There were 98 Parkhurst jobs eliminated with the switch in food service vendors, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that Parkhurst filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry in June.
However, 68 of those former Parkhurst employees have been rehired by Aramark.
According to the email, Aramark will upgrade menu options, enhance mobile ordering and technology, add new stations in Brooks and McKinley’s dining facilities with a focus on nutrition, and improve food quality.
“Aramark is committed to our sustainability mission and will partner with local and regional farms and other suppliers, including our own Carrden and local restaurants,” the email said.
Students also will have access to a registered dietician, according to Johnson’s email.
Allegheny will partner with Aramark on a variety of events this summer to introduce the company.
In the email, Richard Iams, executive director of Aramark, said the firm was pleased to team with the college.
“Our commitment to the Allegheny College community is that we will provide the highest level of hospitality and food service to the students, faculty, and staff,” Iams said. “We are excited to be bringing 68 former dining employees to Aramark. It has been our pleasure to meet the great team at Allegheny College and we can’t wait to start serving the community together.”
In addition to those employees rehired from Parkhurst, Aramark also is looking to add at least nine management positions for its operations at Allegheny.
It’s seeking a chef manager, executive chef, catering director, catering services manager, food service supervisor, marketing manager, human resources coordinator, accounting coordinator and student worker lead, according to job postings on Aramark’s website.
