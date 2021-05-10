It wasn't a prank, that really was snow falling in the region Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day.
And, if the light snow wasn't enough, there's a good chance Crawford County residents are finding frost this morning on lawns and vehicle windshields.
Frost is possible during the early-morning hours each day through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.
Light snow showers were recorded Sunday at the National Weather Service's automated observation station at Port Meadville Airport in Vernon Township. Snow showers were off-and-on from around noon to 3:30 p.m.
"It's not unusual this time of year," Robert LaPlante, a meteorologist with the office, said of snow hitting northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania. "There was (light) snow at this time last year."
"There was nothing significant," added Craig Flint, a meteorologist with WJET-TV/WFXP-TV in Erie. "It was coating the grassy surfaces and not really sticking to the roadways."
Cold temperatures and rain pushed through Ohio and into Pennsylvania during the day Sunday, triggering light snow in the region. Temperature readings at the Meadville-area observation station dropped to the low 30s by early afternoon. The cooler temps, coupled with winds around 10 miles per hour, put the wind chill as low as 23 degrees just before 3 p.m.
LaPlante said there were no official reports of accumulation reported to the Cleveland office as of early Sunday night.
Drier air was to move in overnight Sunday resulting in patchy frost in the area for this morning, according to the forecast.
There's a chance of frost again overnight and into Tuesday morning before another chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
However, another round of drier air is forecast to arrive late Tuesday night and settle in over the area. However, temperatures are forecast to remain below normal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the low 50s. Average high temps are in the 60s in early May, according to the National Weather Service.
With drier and cooler air arriving midweek, there's still a chance for frost overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning and again on Wednesday night into Thursday morning before temperatures start to moderate.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.