Shared ride bus service has been expanded to low-to-moderate-income rural households in the county by the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) with Crawford County Planning Office.
Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for the Rural Family and Workforce Transit Program (RFWTP). A brief application is required in order to qualify. Applicants will be required to self-certify their household income, but no additional documents are required to apply.
The program offers door-to-door transportation services for individuals and families who meet the following criteria:
• Under age 65;
• Low-to-moderate-income guidelines (see the application form for income limits);
• Live outside of the boundaries of the cities of Meadville and Titusville, and Vernon Township;
• Have unmet in-county, non-medical transportation needs and/or unmet out-of-county medical transportation needs; and
• Deemed ineligible for other transportation funding assistance or sponsorship.
Participants will be required to pay the reduced fare of 15 percent of transportation costs, which is based on mileage. Reduced fares range from $2 to $7 each way, based on mileage.
Funding can be provided for non-medical and medical trips to all eligible members of a household. However, only trips not covered by other transportation assistance will be eligible, including all medical trips.
The new program is being subsidized with $72,000 from Crawford County’s 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), according to Zach Norwood, the county planning director.
Households within the boundaries of Meadville and Titusville, or Vernon Township are not eligible because these communities have their own CDBG funding and the project is being funded by the county's CDBG money, he said. Also, there is fixed route CATA bus service available within Meadville and Titusville as well as portions of Vernon.
TO APPLY
To apply for the Rural Family and Workforce Transit Program, visit catabus.org/newpage. All applications must be submitted to CATA by visiting its office or mailing a completed application to CATA, 214 Pine St., Meadville, PA 16335.
• More information: Call CATA at (814) 336-5600 or toll-free at (855) 338-5600.