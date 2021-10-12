The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the November election is Oct. 26, according to the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office.
Registered county voters who use use either a mail-in or absentee ballot for the election may mail the ballot to the office or drop it off in person. If mailed, the voter must provide postage.
If returned in person, only the registered voter may do so in order for the ballot to be accepted at the office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
All voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to be counted in the election.