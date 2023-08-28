Eight candidates — five women and three men — for Pennsylvania appellate courts in the November election brought their campaigns to Crawford County on Friday.
The eight addressed members of the Crawford County Bar Association at a forum at The Country Club.
Anthony Natalo served as host for the event, a tradition started several years ago by Diane Adsit. Most of the candidates went to the Crawford County Fair to meet potential voters following the forum.
Natalo explained the candidates would speak in the order in which they were listed on the ballot. Each candidate was introduced by another member of the bar: Brian Cagle, Brian Polito and David Hotchkiss.
Voters will elect one member to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Candidates are: Judge Dan McCaffery, Democratic nominee and currently a member of the Pennsylvania Superior Court; and Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Carolyn Carluccio.
Supreme Court
“For me, it’s a matter of continuing my service (to the country),” McCaffery said about his reason for seeking a position on the state’s highest court. He served 18 years in the U.S. Army followed by service as an assistant district attorney where he prosecuted more than 1,000 cases, then Common Pleas judge, and was elected to the Superior Court in 2021. He said he will take his 33 years of legal experience to the court to make decisions according to the law, and to make the courts “more accountable and fair.”
As far as challenges, McCaffery said the “Supreme Court tends to write their own opinions” and he would like to see the justices “speak with one voice.” He believes it would be better than having several different opinions that attorneys would be citing different cases when filing appeals. During his remarks to the members, McCaffery said in addition to viewing the candidates’ experience, voters should “judge by values (they take) to the courtroom.”
Carluccio said she has three main reasons for seeking a seat on the top court. “To bring balance to the Supreme Court,” she said, noting right now there are five Democrats and two Republicans, adding that is “not in balance.” “Lady Justice is a scale for a reason, she said. Second, she wants to “bring common sense” and to “get politics out of the court.” She cites her experience as the first female president judge in Montgomery County, where she is in charge of 24 judges and 30 district magistrates as well as 560 employees as some of her qualifications. She previously served as a federal prosecutor and a county public defender in that county.
Challenges facing the court, in her opinion, is that is has become “political.” “We must apply the law and not be activist judges,” she said, adding the job is to know the law and constitution and apply that information to the decisions facing the court.
Superior Court
Four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — are seeking two seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which hears about 97 percent of appeals from lower courts.
Democrats are Jill Beck and Judge Timika Lane, and Republicans are Maria Battista and Judge Harry Smail.
Beck has practiced every area of law and has spent 10 years working in the Superior Court and Supreme Court working for Justice Christine Donohue, drafting more than 500 decisions. “I know the law and know how the court works,” she said. The Superior Court has a lot of appeals and is one of the busiest courts in the country. She noted the court is important because it is the court that decides most cases which are appealed. “It is important for those sitting on the bench to know the law and apply the law,” she said.
Challenges facing the court is the importance of balancing efficiency with accessibility which “cannot be overstated. “ She said because the court is so busy it is “very easy for cases to become routine.” She said it vital that the decisions not only be well researched, but opinions “must be issued in a timely manner.”
Lane currently serves on the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and cites her varied experience as not only a judge, but a teacher, certified child advocate and pro bono work in a Domestic Violence Project and defending civil rights in the state Legislature “would serve me well on the Superior Court,” noting that work has allowed her “to see both sides,” noting those are “rare” qualifications to take to the appellate court.
She said the court has seen challenges since COVID, and technology has become more prominent in the judicial system — from the county courts to the Supreme Court. The system has had to look at how it operates and incorporate the technology to improve the system.
Battista, who began her legal career in Crawford County with the law firm of Culbertson, Schetroma and Weiss, has had more than 15 years of legal experience in all areas of the law. She was a former assistant district attorney and former attorney with the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was appointed as an administrative hearing officer by former Gov. Tom Corbett. That role can be compared to that of a judge as she has to apply the law and make decisions. She was a hearing examiner for the Department of Health and Department of State. Noting the Superior Court sits in panels of three, she said the decisions made can come down to one judge.
Citing the fact the court hears 8,000 cases a year, Battista said the court’s challenge is to “to make sure each case gets the appropriate time and detail to examine the facts “ and that all issues (errors that allegedly were made for the appeal) are before the board. She said there must be “equal justice under the law. Justice is supposed to be blind,” she said, referring to the motto that justices are not to favor on side when decisions are made.
Smail, of Westmoreland County, has served nearly nine years, having first been appointed and then elected in 2015. “It’s public service for me,” he said of why he wants to serve on the Superior Court. Noting he is serving 356,000 people in Westmoreland County, he would like the “opportunity” now to serve the 13 million residents of Pennsylvania. A former probation and parole officer, former public defender and solicitor for several county row offices, Smail said he has the vast legal experience needed in the appellate court. He said the Superior Court needs judges who know “how to handle the case, the rules and the statues and with decorum.”
Challenges facing the court, Smail said, are to “get people with qualified understanding” of how the legal system works and who have had “hands-on experience.” He said those who don’t have experience rendering opinions may have difficulty learning how the constitution, legislation and rules may apply.
Commonwealth Court
Voters will elect one member to the Commonwealth Court, which hears cases relating to government agencies such as school boards.
Democratic candidate is Judge Matthew Wolf of the Philadelphia Municipal Court and the Republican candidate is Megan Martin of Cumberland County.
Wolf cited his 20 years of military serving, including in the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as examples of his public service. In addition, he has served on the Philadelphia court for five years. “I have dealt with government issues,” he said, which is what the Commonwealth Court does. He also had 25 years of other experience before becoming a judge. He wants to take that experience to the appellate court.
“I think the reproductive rights could be the next biggest fight,” he said of challenges facing the court. “There is always tension between government and the public,” he said, noting the Commonwealth Court may be making that resolution. “We need to be fair, interpreting the law as written,” he said, noting the law is to be impartial. “That’s what we all want in judges — to be fair and impartial. We can’t ask for more.”
“I believe political service is a calling,” Martin said of her reason for seeking a seat on the Commonwealth Court. “I have dedicated more than 30 years to community service.”
“The Commonwealth Court only hears government cases,” she said, noting it is a specialty court concerned with the “basic necessities of lives of every single person in Pennsylvania.”
She cited such cases involved utilities, education, elections, business and others.
She has served in all three branches of state government as well as an attorney for the U.S. Navy. Her service with the state Legislature has been as the Senate’s secretary-parliamentarian.
Challenges she sees facing the court are to make sure “justice is not partisan” and decisions are “based on law, not politics. You can’t legislate from the bench.”
She said the courts “must hold government accountable.” She had to quit her job to run for office, but did so because “it is important to me,” noting her belief in helping ensure justice is served.
The forum was broadcast by Armstrong and further information about each candidate — their backgrounds and philosophies — can be heard on the broadcast.
