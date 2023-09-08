CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Tear it down.
In a unanimous vote, that’s what an appeals board told James Byers to do with what’s described as a historic building in town that has fallen into disrepair.
During an appeals hearing in Cambridge Springs Borough that was reconvened Wednesday from Aug. 7, the three-member Cambridge Springs Code Appeals Board ordered Byers to have the building at 195 S. Main St. demolished.
The building, which has been closed as a business for several years, last operated at the Iron Horse Saloon. Before that it was Traxside Inn, and before that it was Nick’s Cafe, well known for serving turtle soup.
The hearing was held in response to a Notice of Appeal filed by Byers on July 13 in response to a Notice of Violation filed by Cambridge Springs Borough Council dated June 26 relating to the poor condition of the building.
At the beginning of the hearing, appeals board attorney Harry White stated that, “On Aug. 7, the borough presented evidence arguing that the property … is an unsafe structure or structure unfit for human occupancy.”
“They (borough council) presented evidence from two different engineering firms that had inspected the property on different dates and requested that it be demolished,” White said.
White also said, at the Aug. 7 hearing, there was a concern from the Cambridge Springs fire department that if workers went in the building, they could fall through and then they’d get hurt.
“They would’ve put other people at risk,” White said.
White told Byers that, if the board made the decision to have the building demolished, he could file an appeal with Crawford County Court.
The Aug. 7 meeting was recessed until Wednesday to allow Byers time to do two things: contact an engineering firm to discuss the feasibility of restoring the building, and to secure other liability insurance.
Byers said he was unable to secure liability insurance. He told the hearing board that he contacted Seth Structural Engineering on Aug. 11 and followed up with the owner on Sept. 5.
Byers said the owner, Matt Seth, did not give him a time frame as to when he could give him a report about the feasibility of the project.
He did tell Byers the initial assessment would cost $100 an hour, or $400 to $500 total.
Craig Newell, chairman of the appeals board, asked Byers if he had any thoughts on financing the project.
Byers said no, he is waiting until he hears more about the cost.
“I haven’t sourced anything financially yet,” Byers said.
Newell said he was disappointed with the amount of effort that Byers has put into the project up to this point.
“If it were my project, and I wanted to see it happen, I think I would put forth a little more effort to have the answers that we need here today,” Newell said. “I believe you were of the understanding if we didn’t have that information today, our recommendation would be to have the building torn down.”
He asked Byers if he agreed with that statement.
“That’s what everyone was indicating,” Byers said.
Byers texted Seth during the hearing and received a text back giving a time frame of two to four weeks for a meeting and then getting a letter to the board about the feasibility of the project.
Board member Luke McCarthy said the letter would have to state the project is feasible.
Jeff Murdock of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department said his main concern was that the first thing the board asked (liability) and the second thing the board had asked (a feasibility report) did not get done.
The board and White told Byers that the last thing they wanted to see was a building torn down, especially an historic building, and that everybody wanted to see Byers succeed with the repairs, but it obviously wasn’t going to happen.
Newell made a motion to have the building torn down.
“Based on the lack of effort to preserve it or have the necessary blue prints, if you will, in place or mechanics in place to move forward to preserve it, I feel we’re kind of where we were 30 days ago and kind of a repeat of several meetings prior to that not including us,” Newell said. “I guess I would make a motion that we proceed forward with a motion to have the building torn down.”
The motion passed with Newell, McCarthy and Dan Viglione voting in favor of the motion.
Prior to the vote, Newell said, with a decision to tear the building down, they knew Byers wouldn’t be happy. Newell also said for every action, there is a reaction.
“If we tear that building down, there is a lot of hardship brought on to other buildings,” Newell said, indicating the building to the south of 195 S. Main St. and a parking lot to the north.
Solicitor Alan Shaddinger, represented Cambridge Springs Borough.
“On behalf of the brought, I wish to remind us all this has been an increased period of dilapidation and deterioration for a long period of time,” Shaddinger said. “It’s had its toll and my fear is that we get an opinion of, hey, we’ll put a roof on, I think (with) the walls and then it sits there in the same condition it’s in now. I would like to have an opinion that says, ‘I have complete confidence in the people who also support this roof and this whole project,’” Shaddinger added.
Byers said he plans to appeal the board’s decision and try to save the building.
“I have to fight to save this. I’ve got $20,000 into repairs to the exterior of the building,” Byers said. “The only thing I can do is fight to save the building — just continue to fight.”
He said to do that, he needs the support of those who want to see the building stay.
“I can’t give up. I’ve gone this far in trying to do repairs. I have plans to do some type of fundraisers, check into grants and investors in the area,” Byers said. “I need to try to rally people to help — get people on my side to help save the building.”
Following the meeting, Cambridge Springs Deputy Mayor Delores Hale spoke on behalf of borough council, saying council’s “hands are tied.”
“We had two engineer reports stating it’s (the building) no longer safe,” Hale said. “We’ve asked for it to be repaired, and it hasn’t been repaired.”
--
History of the Drake Block
The building that most recently housed the Iron Horse Saloon, 195 S. Main St., Cambridge Springs, was originally known as the Drake Block.
It was built in 1896 by F.A. Drake to operate a dry goods on the first floor, according to the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society.
After a fire on April 1, 1897, destroyed the downtown, E.L. Birchard relocated his burned-out jewelry store there for a short time as did James Lydell, druggist, who also was burned out. As soon as new buildings were built on South Main Street, they moved to new quarters. Also, in the Drake Block in 1897, L.E. Culbertson had his tailoring business and D.A. Whipple had his harness emporium.
In 1934, F.A. Drake closed their dry goods and sold to Nick & Josephine Klandotas to open his Nick’s Bar & Restaurant. Most remember it as Nick’s Café. Nick was known for his turtle soup and Greek hot dogs. They sold in 1975 to a new owner who kept the Nick’s name.
From 1993-1999, it was known by the name of Traxside Bar and followed in 2000 by Iron Horse Saloon. The building was purchased in 2020 by James Byers after the building had been vacant for several years, according to the heritage society.
