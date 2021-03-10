Court-ordered removal of a member of the North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority's board of directors isn't happening just yet.
An emergency motion asking for a stay, or suspension, of the court order to remove John Tucker was filed Monday with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Tucker's attorney, Charles Pascal Jr., filed the motion as the case is to be appealed to Pennsylvania Superior Court.
On Feb. 8, Senior Judge William Cunningham ordered Tucker, a South Shenango Township representative and authority vice chairman, removed from the authority over fiscal mismanagement and abuse of public trust for tens of thousands of dollars spent on travel to conferences from 2015 through 2019.
Under the judge's order, Tucker was to be removed from his seat on the board effective 31 days from the order's Feb. 8 date. That was to allow the required 30 days for any appeal of the order to be filed.
No appeal of Cunningham's ruling had been filed with Superior Court as of Tuesday, according to online court records. Today is the last day for an appeal to be filed.
As of Tuesday, Crawford County Court of Common Pleas had not scheduled a hearing or issued a ruling on the emergency motion.
Cunningham's Feb. 8 ruling followed an all-day court hearing Jan. 21 about authority members’ lavish spending at conferences — particularly the annual Water Environment Federation ones.
In October, South Shenango Township Board of Supervisors petitioned county court to remove Tucker for his role in the authority spending a total of $106,640.65 on 10 twice-yearly conferences from 2015 through 2019. Annual conferences were held either in Chicago or New Orleans by the Water Environment Federation and at various locations in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association.
Supervisors claimed that during the five-year period meals totaling hundreds of dollars at a time, and bar bills, bicycle rentals and even pedicures, were charged to the authority. Supervisors claimed the expenses covered a spouse or guest who went to the conferences.
