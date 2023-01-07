A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will assist in the investigation of the cause of this week's apartment house fire on North Cottage Street.
A state fire marshal is expected to be in Meadville on Monday to assist Meadville Central Fire Department, Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said.
The Wednesday afternoon blaze at the three-story six-unit apartment house at 740 N. Cottage St. displaced 11 people. There were four adults and three children in the building when the fire started, Wiley said.
There were no fatalities in the fire, but two firefighters sustained minor injuries and two residents were taken to Meadville Medical Center for evaluation, Wiley said.
The fire might have started in a rear upper floor apartment as the first firefighters on the scene saw flames coming from the second and third floors at the rear of the building.
The fire's origin isn't considered suspicious, according to Wiley, but where the fire began and its cause remain under investigation.
