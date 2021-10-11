Raymond M. Blakeslee, 78, of Saegertown, passed away October 7, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1943, a son of Edward Blakeslee and Lauretta Martin Blakeslee. He married Sue C. Eells on June 13, 1964. He was a 1963 graduate of Meadville Area High School and atten…