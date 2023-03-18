Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman wanted in connection with an alleged theft at an antiques store in Saegertown.
The man and woman entered French Creek Antiques, 201 Main St., Saegertown, on March 9, state police said.
While in the store, the man removed one gold coin, valued at $650, from its original packaging, police said. The man placed the coin inside a generic coin holder labeled for sale at $5, police said. The man then purchased the $650 gold coin for $5, police said.
The altered price tag was discovered after the suspects had left the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dylan Himes at the state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.
