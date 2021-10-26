VERNON TOWNSHIP — A large sign on the front door of Crawford Central School District’s administrative headquarters welcomed visitors Monday with the image of a bright red stop sign. Underneath, in all-caps letters several inches high, a notice warned, “By order of the Department of Health, all persons entering this building must be wearing a mask.”
For the fourth time in the past two months, a group of anti-mask parents walked past that message before lining up to air their concerns regarding the statewide school mask mandate to the school board.
The anti-mask arguments and handouts offered by four speakers appeared to have little effect on board members who have already heard numerous speakers on both sides of the mask issue over the past two months. The actions of the anti-mask audience members, however, suggested another possible method around the mask mandate: just don’t wear one.
Seven of eight audience members, including the four speakers who addressed the board, opted not to wear masks at all for the duration of the event. It was the third consecutive meeting during which large numbers of audience members have defied the mask requirement. As in previous meetings, no apparent efforts were made during the meeting to ask, encourage or remind audience members that masks were required.
Board members, district administrators and student representatives who departed immediately after delivering their reports all wore masks the entire time they were present at the meeting.
According to the former Meadville Area Senior High student who said she recently recovered from COVID-19, anti-maskers at board meetings aren’t the only ones opposed to wearing masks in district buildings. Faith Kellick, who said she graduated in June, told board members that plenty of students don’t want to be wearing masks either.
Kellick pointed to the first few days of the current year before the mandate was imposed for evidence. At the time, masking was encouraged but not required by the district. Based on reports she heard from a sibling and friends, Kellick said that the vast majority of students opted not to wear masks.
“In the last meeting, someone said that none of the kids are complaining about wearing the mask and it’s all the parents,” Kellick said. “That is a load of crap. All last year, that’s all I heard from students — that’s all they talked about.”
While Kellick offered a view from inside school buildings, Jessica McMaster of Cochranton told board members she was a registered nurse with 20 years of experience in health care. McMaster offered board members photocopies of a wide variety of studies she said contradicted the scientific consensus on the safety and effectiveness of masking. Pointing to the previous school year, McMaster reminded board members that a mask mandate had not prevented the district from moving to remote and hybrid schedules for extended periods.
Ron and Monica Irwin, the father-daughter duo from Cochranton who has led mask criticism at recent board meetings and launched a dual write-in campaign for the district’s November elections, also continued their efforts.
Ron Irwin waved one of the ubiquitous blue-and-white disposable masks commonly worn as a form of coronavirus mitigation.
“This is not a surgical mask,” Irwin told the board. “This is a made-in-China mask that carries a label — not intended for medical or surgical use.”
Despite claims such as those made by McMaster and Irwin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has consistently touted the safety and effectiveness of masks, both disposable and reusable. Last month, CDC officials released two studies based on data from the current school year. One showed that schools without a mask requirement were 3.5 times more likely to have a COVID-19 outbreak. The other found that counties without mask requirements averaged more than double the rate of pediatric COVID-19 cases than those with a requirement.
"Consistent and correct mask use is a critical strategy" for mitigating COVID-19 transmission, the studies concluded.
But the anti-mask speakers at Crawford Central’s Monday meeting questioned whether “consistent and correct mask use” is possible in a school setting, particularly with younger students.
Monica Irwin also pointed out that the masks required in schools are not mandated for adults, who are more susceptible to COVID-19, when those adults congregate in restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys and elsewhere. Perhaps increased social distancing, even spreading desks out into school hallways if necessary, could offer an alternative to compulsory universal masking in schools, she said.
“Can we have a discussion about a compromise?” Irwin asked.
The board members, shielded behind their masks — including at least one of the disposable masks Irwin’s father had criticized — took her up on the offer.
And one doesn’t have to look far to find a possible explanation for their reluctance to push the envelope on the mask mandate.
Warren County School District in September voted to allow parents to submit medical mask exemptions without documentation from a physician. Early this month, however, a group of parents filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Erie, according to reporting by the Warren Times-Observer. The next day, a temporary restraining order was issued prohibiting the district’s practice. By the end of the week, the district had called a special meeting and reversed course.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.