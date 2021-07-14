A band of thunderstorms quickly passed through Crawford County on Tuesday.
With wind gusts up to 60 mph, the storm was expected to pack a punch.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of flash flooding, and there were initial reports of roadways with high water, trees blocking streets or roads, and wires down in some areas.
Around 5:15 p.m., there were about 2,800 FirstEnergy customers without electricity, according to the utility's website. Nearly 1,200 of those affected were in Bloomfield Township.
The NWS reported about an inch of rain fell between 4 and 5.
A similar band of storms passed through the area Monday, causing high water on some roadways and trees being knocked down.
More rain is in the immediate forecast as the NWS is calling for a chance of thunderstorms for three of the next four days.