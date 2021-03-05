The Lew and Ellie Davies Award for Outstanding Community Service has been postponed until 2022.
The award, usually presented at Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce's annual Awards Banquet, was established to honor Allegheny College students who have made a significant and demonstrative contribution to the Meadville-area community.
The award is given in honor of Lew Davies and Ellie Davies. Lew was a 1940 graduate of Allegheny who worked his way through college and, as a result of his connection with Meadville, returned following his service in World War II.
Lew, along with his wife, Ellie, tirelessly advocated for student involvement in the local community and hoped students would grow to love Meadville as much as they did. Their sons Jack and Steve Davies continue to support the award as part of the Davies Community Service Leaders Program at Allegheny.
"We look forward to resuming the Lew and Ellie Davies award in 2022," Jack Davies said. "This recognition of the great work of Allegheny College’s students is important to our family and to the community."