It wasn’t quite to the level of “Off with their heads!” — as the Queen of Hearts commands in “Alice in Wonderland” — but Josh and Sarah Burroughs of Erie were taking their croquet seriously Sunday at the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum.
“We were second last year,” Josh said between early matches at the sixth annual Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic and Garden Party. “We’re taking it this year.”
Just how seriously the couple was taking the event was evidenced by their outfits, in particular Sarah’s, which was topped by a powdered wig complete with feathers that gave her ensemble the rococo feel of pre-Revolutionary-era France. Josh, meanwhile, was sporting more of an early 20th-century vibe, pairing an off-white short-sleeved shirt and off-white suspenders with cream-colored shorts and black Chuck Taylors.
The couple were among 26 teams, nearly all of them bedecked in attire that was at least evocative of bygone eras, dueling it out on croquet courts spread across the lawns of Meadville’s “Millionaires Row” — Terrace Street between Reynolds Avenue and Boileau Place.
The event was expected to raise more than $10,000 for the Crawford County Historical Society. Funds from the basket raffle held at the tournament pay the admission fees for all Crawford Central School District third graders who visit the museum during their study of local history, according to Josh Sherretts, executive director of the historical society. Other proceeds help support the museum’s operating expenses.
As the Burroughses made their was to a court on the expansive front lawn of the Baldwin-Reynolds House, Ashley Evans of Houston, Texas, was lining up her shot next door in one of several games playing out on the lawn of Holland Hall. Above her, on the semicircular porch of the historic home, the Shades of Time big band orchestra was swinging as Evans explained that she and her daughters were visiting Meadville for the Croquet Classic.
“We take it very seriously,” teammate Ashley Mattocks of Meadville said with a laugh that undercut the level of seriousness while still reinforcing it a bit.
“It’s a learning experience,” Evans said, explaining that the head of her mallet had come off during her most recent turn.
“I’m impressing myself,” she joked. “I think I should get bonus points.”
A brief rain shower led to a pause in play, but even with the interruption, Sherretts said the tournament was running more smoothly than ever.
“Everyone seems to be having a good time,” he said.
As the skies cleared and the early rounds of croquet were completed, the action moved to the waters of Little Conneaut Lake, the tiny pond in front of the Baldwin-Reynolds House. There, for the second consecutive year, boat races inspired by a nineteenth century Reynolds family picnic invitation took place. Visitors this year had a chance to see Crawford County Auditor Christopher Seeley paddle his inflatable across the pond only to be nosed out of the win in the closing seconds of the race.
In the end, there could be only two teams in the championship match of the cutthroat croquet gathering. Still in there period attire, Josh and Sarah Burroughs were not among them.
“Oh, well,” Josh said as he watched the final match. “It was a lot of fun.”
