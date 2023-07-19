Crawford County Conservation District's evening bat count program will be July 25.
Bat specialist Terry Lobdell will teach about bats at this evening program. Participants can learn bat facts and find out how the Woodcock Creek Nature Center's little brown bat population is trying to rebound after the species took a hit because of white-nose syndrome.
There will be a physical count of little brown bats emerging from our nature center bat houses.
The program, which runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Nature Center, requires preregistration by calling (814) 763-5269. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
More information: Call (814) 763-5269 or visit www.crawfordconservation.org.
Editor's note: This article was updated on July 19 to correct where the the program takes place.
