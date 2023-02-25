A crowd of more than 50 people filled the large dining room at the Crawford County Care Center just after noon Friday, dozens of staff members ringing the room’s edges while residents filled the tables in the center.
At one table, Care Center resident Linda Dillen said she was there for the same reason as her fellow residents — the same reason that had drawn the staff members as well.
“Like everyone, he’s my doctor,” Dillen said. “He’s very good — very good.”
The “he” Dillen was referring to was Dr. Ron Unice, who was honored in a lunchtime celebration marking his 35th anniversary with the facility. Unice, 63, has been the center’s medical director since 1988, a tenure that Crawford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Eric Henry said was virtually “unheard of” for a medical director.
“The commissioners certainly appreciate him for his years of service,” Henry said. “It’s really important to the continuity of care here. Obviously, he has a close personal relationship with our residents and a good professional relationship with our staff.”
A native of Uniontown, Unice grew up as the youngest of eight siblings and went on to attend Washington and Jefferson College, where he ran track on a team coached by one of his older brothers, and then Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Shortly after completing medical school, he came to Meadville, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Dr. Ken Unice, who was already practicing in Meadville.
“It really takes a special disposition to take care of the elderly,” Ken Unice said as the crowd waited for his brother to arrive. “You can’t consider them old and unable to communicate with you. He has the ability to look elderly people in the eye and really listen, and I think that’s one of the biggest things when treating the elderly — listening to them.”
But Unice does more than just listen to his patients at the Care Center, according to Director of Nursing Lura Potts.
“He’s their advocate, through and through,” Potts said.
As medical director for the Care Center, Ron Unice is responsible for the delivery of care and service to the facility’s residents. The 157-bed home is currently about 60 percent full, according to Administrator Tonya Moyer, down significantly from about 95 percent occupancy prior to the pandemic. More people would like to become residents, Moyer added, but shortages related to the current healthcare staffing crisis have limited the facility’s capacity.
“I’ve worked with him almost three years now during one of the most trying times in healthcare,” Moyer said. “Through the entirety, he was just steadfast and stable.”
Unice led the Care Center through COVID-19 education and then vaccination education, Moyer said, and was key in the center’s efforts to limit outbreaks and keep residents safe.
“I take comfort in his calm,” Moyer added.
Unice’s calm remained mostly intact as he made his way down an impromptu receiving line that included his wife, Mandy, and his son Connor, but his surprise was clearly evident as he took in the sight of familiar Care Center faces filling the dining room Friday. After receiving a certificate and pin from Henry and a variety of gifts from staff members, the shock was still evident as a slideshow displayed highlights of his time with the center — including a photo of him cutting the ceremonial ribbon on the center’s current site in 1989 shortly after he started as medical director.
The slideshow also honored another aspect of Unice’s long practice — the “dad” jokes that are as likely a prescription for groans as they are for laughs. Several of the slides showed Care Center residents holding signs with such jokes printed out.
“Patient: There’s a man in the waiting room who claims he’s invisible,” one of them read. “Doctor: Tell him I can’t see him right now!”
Among the gifts Unice received was a stack of joke books to provide some new material.
Decades after coming to the Care Center, with Unice’s independent practice long established, he almost seems a permanent part of the facility. He’s not allowed to retire, multiple staff members jokingly reminded him — the cookies and cake served up Friday were in honor of his continuing service, not any notions of retirement.
And Unice said his attachment to the residents meant retirement wasn’t on his mind.
“It’s been great,” he said, “and it just keeps getting better.”
The challenges that come with old age mean that both residents and their families need support as they face sometimes difficult decisions.
“Our goal is always quality of life, which sometimes is difficult to obtain when you’re chronically ill,” Unice said, “but there’s always an opportunity to make a difference with someone.”
