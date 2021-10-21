Kerstin Ams was introduced as the new Meadville Market House manager Wednesday at a meeting of the Market Authority, the board that oversees the historic structure.
Ams fills the vacancy left by the departure of Alice Sjolander, who resigned in mid-September after overseeing market operations since 2005.
Market Authority Chairman Devon Stout noted that Ams is a familiar face to authority members, having served on the authority herself until resigning from the board in July.
“We all know you,” Stout said in introducing Ams.
Authority members voted Oct. 6 to offer the position to Ams, who was one of two applicants interviewed.
Ams started her new position on a part-time basis on Oct. 12, according to Stout.
Ams told the board that she would move to full time at the beginning of November.
In addition to the new face in the position, the position itself comes with a new name. In an interview after the meeting, Stout noted that authority members had decided to change the job title from market master to market manager.
“When we advertised it, we decided to change it to manager,” Stout said, “because we thought that master sounded kind of weird and archaic.”
The position comes with an annual salary of $35,000, according to Stout.