CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Those who own property in Cambridge Springs Borough could see an increase in their property taxes in order to maintain emergency medical services (EMS).
Meghan Henry of Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS) attended Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday to discuss a property tax increase that would help the ambulance service continue to provide EMS to the borough.
The ambulance service is asking municipalities it serves to add a tax increase of up to 0.5 mils to property taxes to help support the ambulance service. Borough Manage Sandy Pude said a 0.5-mil increase would generate $7,572 per year.
“Our costs are going up because our time has gone up,” Henry said, adding the ambulance service is short staffed. “Payroll has gone up because of overtime.”
Henry said if the borough does not add a tax increase, then the ambulance service would give a 90-day notice before it stops providing service to the borough.
If Cambridge Springs does not add the tax, then Venango or Edinboro volunteer fire departments would be the EMS provider for Cambridge Springs.
“If you choose not to do it, I think Edinboro would be your next closest provider that you would have to call on,” Henry said.
Councilman and Mayor Randy Gorske said the borough contributes to Venango Volunteer Fire Department for its quick response service (QRS), but Henry said that is a separate contribution from Meadville’s ambulance service.
Gorske also asked how other municipalities are receiving the proposed additional tax.
Henry said all municipalities she has approached so far, except for one, have been receptive to the proposal.
“A lot of them are using COVID money,” she said.
Councilman Jeremy Ball asked Henry if she knows the response time for Meadville Area Ambulance Service compared with Venango and Edinboro ambulance services.
She said she could not answer for Edinboro, but Meadville’s response time is 13 to 15 minutes, depending on where they are when the call comes in.
Henry said her husband, Eric Henry, owner and CEO of MAAS, would be sending out letters about the half-mil tax increase, which would make the proposal more official.
Councilwoman Delores Hale asked if Eric Henry could include something in the letter about residents contacting their state legislators. She suggested including a sample letter to legislators.
“Anything they could do to help us, like how to word it, because I don’t know what we would do without the emergency services,” Hale said.
Gorkse also said the borough’s solicitor “weighed in on the legality of everything.”
“So, we’re aware from our standpoint of what we can and cannot do,” he said.
Additional tax millage would be included in the borough’s 2023 budget. Pude said the finance committee would discuss the proposal during administration and finance committee meetings. Any tax increase would be recommended to council to include in the budget.
Council members on the administration and finance committee are Gorske and Marci Dickson.
The administration and finance committee meets Nov. 1 at 7:45 a.m. The public is welcome.
