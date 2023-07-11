A loaner ambulance that came in handy for Meadville Central Fire Department over the weekend will likely head back to Springboro today, according to the department.
“We were having a little bit of mechanical work done on our primary one,” Evan Kardosh, the city’s emergency medical services (EMS) coordinator, said on Monday, “and we have been busy enough to need two.”
Meadville Central received simultaneous EMS calls at four points between when the loaner went into service on Friday afternoon and Monday, according to Kardosh, and having the ambulance on loan from Springboro Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service enabled the department to respond to each of the simultaneous calls.
“We have always had a good working relationship with all of our area agencies and volunteers. Knowing that they had an extra one that they use as a backup,” Kardosh said, “they were more than willing to let us borrow it for a couple of days.”
Meadville’s primary ambulance was receiving routine scheduled maintenance, according to Kardosh.
The vehicle has been busy, according to statistics posted to the Facebook page of Local 515, the International Association of Fire Fighters union chapter that represents the city’s firefighters.
In the three months since launching its ambulance service, the city’s EMS and firefighting staff have responded to more than 99 percent of all the EMS calls it has received — a total of more than 620 calls, according to the union. The department has also responded to calls from nine municipalities outside the city and transported about 150 patients per month.
Kardosh said one exception to the department’s consistency in responding to calls came about six weeks ago when four calls were received within the span of 12 minutes.
“I believe that was the only time,” he said, calling the busy stretch “an outlier.”
