SAEGERTOWN — Who does an ambulance service call when it finds itself in critical condition?
What if it’s not just one ambulance service, but all of the ambulance services in a region?
They call as many state legislators, county officials and public safety personnel as they can, gather them in a room and once again sound the alarm.
EmergyCare president Bill Hagerty was among the executives representing nine northwestern Pennsylvania ambulance services, both private companies and nonprofits, at a morning meeting with public officials from around the region held Thursday at the Pampered Palate Catering and Conference Center.
“Things are bad — that’s why you’re here,” Hagerty told the lawmakers. “We are in a crisis. We are in bad shape. We need your help.”
The crisis is so desperate, Hagerty and others explained, that the proposed solutions included an additional 1 percent sales tax dedicated to emergency medical services and a change in state law that would allow residents to be billed for EMS agencies like they are for water and sewer services.
And in an indication of how seriously the lawmakers present took the crisis, some seemed open to the idea of new taxes or fees.
“We should seriously consider giving the counties the option to have a 1 percent sales tax to pay for EMS — and only EMS, no other purposes — or it could be a per capita tax for every adult in a county,” said Rep. Brad Roae, whose 6th District comprises central Crawford County and a portion of southern Erie County. “When somebody calls 911 for an ambulance, we need to make sure that an ambulance actually comes in a timely manner.”
The emergency, Hagerty and others explained, is the unsustainable nature of ambulance services in the region and nationally. It’s a situation they have been warning about for decades, but the message Thursday was that the situation is rapidly approaching and perhaps passing a tipping point.
Beyond that point, they said, is a future in which ambulance crews can’t be staffed, a time when someone — perhaps a family member — feels chest pains, calls 911 to ask for an ambulance, and no one shows up.
If things are not quite that bad yet, they nearly are, according to Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry, who owns Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
Henry pointed to Bloomfield Township in rural northwestern Crawford County with a population of about 1,900 people. Since Cambridge Area Volunteer Ambulance Service closed its doors in 2018, Bloomfield has had no nearby ambulance coverage. When ambulances from Meadville take calls there, the response time is typically 45 minutes, according to Henry.
“If we do nothing, we are in trouble,” Henry told the meeting participants.
The problems are systemic, according to Madeira Paraskos, executive director of Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service, and they begin with what she described as “a critical shortage of people.”
Not enough emergency medical technicians are being trained, and not enough of those trained can be retained due to starting wages that are typically in the $13 to $14 range, according to David Basnak, assistant director of EmergyCare.
And ambulance services can’t afford to raise those wages because of low levels of reimbursement for their services from Medicare and insurance companies, Basnak continued — all while costs and employee stress levels have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
Like paid fire departments, professional ambulance services are required to be ready around the clock. Unlike fire departments, however, they are only paid for their services, according to Basnak, but the cost of that 24-hour readiness is steep.
For Henry and others, continuing to sound the siren seems the only option.
“I’m ready for any solution,” Henry said. “In the end I just don’t know what the answer is.”
