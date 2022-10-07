A Saturday fundraiser in Meadville to battle Alzheimer’s Disease hopes to raise thousands of dollars.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is at Diamond Park with registration at 8 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 9 and the walk at 9:30.
The walk route goes from the Diamond to Walnut Street, Liberty Street, Chestnut Street and finishes back at the park.
Last year’s local walk raised almost $20,000, according to Amy Ritzel, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.
So far, more than $13,000 has been raised with more than 60 walkers on 10 teams pledging to walk Saturday in Meadville and more expected.
Those walking are required to register, which may be done Saturday morning on site or in advance online at alz.org/walk.
“All the money raised locally stays within the county (in local programs),” Ritzel said.
Proceeds from Saturday’s walk and other Crawford County Alzheimer’s fundraising events through the end of this year count toward the $30,000 local goal, she noted.
At Diamond Park on Saturday, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience to signify solidarity in the fight against the disease.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Alzheimer’s Association draws dozens of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer’s disease,” Ritzel said. “We are looking forward to gathering with local families on walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers, the association said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.