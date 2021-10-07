Patsy Cline is considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century, one of country music’s true legends. But sadly, her career was cut short.
At 30 years old, she had only sung for perhaps 10 years in all, and only started to achieve well-deserved fame just a few years before losing her life in a 1963 plane crash. While she had only a brief recording career, she had dozens of hits that cracked the Billboard top 100 like “Crazy,” “Faded Love” and “Sweet Dreams,” all featured in "Always … Patsy Cline," running until Oct. 17 at the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville.
In 1957, Patsy appeared on the televised variety show, “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” singing one of her recently recorded songs, “Walkin’ After Midnight.” That appearance led to the song becoming her very first big hit, which is where our story begins. It was in her Houston kitchen that Louise Seger heard a new voice on her television, and she realized a star was born.
Louise can’t get enough of Patsy Cline’s songs and pesters the local disk jockey to play her requests, such as “Blue Moon of Kentucky” and “I Fall to Pieces.” Louise dances around her country kitchen, drinking coffee, eating fig newtons, listening to the radio until one day she learns that Patsy Cline will be performing at the Esquire Ballroom in town. Louise gathers her friends and heads out early to get a good seat. It’s there she meets Patsy, and their brief but deep friendship is born.
The Academy Theatre adaptation features local favorites Madison Morgan as Patsy Cline and Brenda Costa as Louise Seger, and is directed by Julia Kemp. These two women and a honky tonk band are all that is needed for an evening of pure joy and musical entertainment.
The band is made up of Julie Van Volkenburg on piano, Dave Pennsy on bass, Pete Gool on electric guitar, Donald Dombrowski on steel guitar, Ray Gante playing the fiddle and Morgan Brace on percussion. This “Sweet Dream” of a show includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits ... 27 songs in all!
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are limited at this time, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets at that website free of any additional convenience fees. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional pre-sale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia Kemp is artistic director at The Academy Theatre.