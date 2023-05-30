Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Kerrey Allen
Age: 35
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair color: Red
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failure to appear for call of the criminal trial list on one misdemeanor count of intentional possession of controlled substance by persons not registered and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
