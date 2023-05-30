Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Kerrey Allen

Age: 35

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair color: Red

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failure to appear for call of the criminal trial list on one misdemeanor count of intentional possession of controlled substance by persons not registered and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

