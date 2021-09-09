The Playshop Theatre at Allegheny College opens its 91st season with Thomas F. Flynn’s “Bikeman,” a theatricalized staging of Flynn’s poems documenting his firsthand experience of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Bikeman” is directed by Mark Cosdon and will be presented in the Gladys Mullenix Black Theatre in the Vukovich Center for Communication Arts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The production commemorates the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. “Bikeman” is free with seating assigned on a first-come basis. All audience members must be masked for the duration of the hour-long performance.
Flynn was a writer and producer at CBS News for over 25 years. On Sept. 11, he rode his bike to the World Trade Center to begin filing reports from the site. Quickly, Flynn moved from being a reporter and neutral observer standing apart from the event to a participant, survivor and defining chronicler of that fateful day. Subsequently he published “Bikeman: An Epic Poem,” an account of his experiences on that “Forever September Morning.”
Cosdon and six performers developed the expressive language and gripping imagery of Flynn’s “Bikeman” into a theatrical production. Using the power of language, the audience is taken through Flynn’s experience, guided by the storytellers. The actors reach back to the roots of drama using a chorus to convey an enormously painful and important story. Company members include Safiatou Compaore, Barry Crentsil, Matthew Dugan, Karen Gauriloff, alex martin and Victoria Smith. The stage manager is Tully Taylor. Costumes are designed by Miriam Patterson and the lighting/scenic designer is Michael Mehler. The sound and projections are by Heather Curtis, with technical direction by LeeAnn Yeckley. Director Cosdon believes “Bikeman” “captures the terror and the humanity and the power of that day.”
Flynn was a founding member of “48 Hours,” an investigative producer for the “CBS Evening News with Dan Rather,” and a producer at “60 Minutes” for Steve Kroft. For many years he wrote and produced for “Dan Rather Reports.” Flynn will be visiting several classrooms Saturday through Tuesday to engage Allegheny students in conversations about the field of journalism, 9/11 and its legacy, and the importance of communicating history. He will also participate in post-show discussions following the Saturday and Sunday performances of “Bikeman.”
• More information: Contact Cosdon at (814) 332-2304.