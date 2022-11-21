Allegheny College students recently published ‘You Are Not Alone’ in collaboration with Women’s Services Inc. of Meadville. Pictured are (front row, from left) Annaliese Stone, Emily Mullen, Rutendo Mavunga, Katherine Perez and Samantha Minor; and (back row, from left) Assistant Professor of Computer Science Douglas Luman and Professor of Media & Cultural Studies Ishita Sinha Roy.