SAEGERTOWN — An Allegheny College junior was recognized for contributions to the Meadville area Wednesday during the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Diamond Awards.
Kaitlyn Royal received the Lew and Ellie Davies Award for Outstanding Community Service.
The award, which includes a $500 cash prize, is given each year to an Allegheny student who makes a significant and demonstrable contribution to the community, according to Andy Walker, the college’s executive director for economic, civic and community engagement.
Royal was recognized for her work with “Fourth Graders as Scientists,” a cooperative program of Partners in Education and the Crawford Central School District. She is an active volunteer with His Work, His Way and the First Baptist Church of Linesville. Royal also participates in various French Creek Valley Conservancy volunteer projects. On campus, Royal works as an educator with Creek Connections, an environmental education program.
Royal was one of four nominees for the award. Students must be nominated by their host community organization in order to be considered.
Receiving an honorable mention recognition and a $250 prize was Allegheny senior Autumn Peterson, who was nominated for her service with Juniper Village at Meadville, where she prepares and leads activities for residents.
Other nominees were senior Richard Ofori and junior Cameron Lesher.
The Lew and Ellie Davies Award is given by the Davies family in honor of the couple.
The late Lew Davies, a 1940 graduate of Allegheny, worked his way through college and, as a result of his connection with Meadville, returned following his service in World War II.
As a successful businessman and community leader, as well as an active alumnus and trustee of the college until his death in 2003, Davies continually sought to build cooperation between the college and the community.
In 2015, in honor of the late Ellie Davies’ 95th birthday and in recognition of her own contributions to the community, the family changed the name of the award.
Together, the couple organized the original Meadville Area Industrial Commission fund drive and two United Way campaigns along with myriad other community activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.