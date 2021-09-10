Allegheny College has received a $48,355 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to support development a curriculum for intermediate Chinese language and culture utilizing online learning tools.
The project, "An Engaging Digital Curriculum for Intermediate Chinese Language and Culture," is led by Allegheny Associate Professor of Chinese Xiaoling Shi, who is Chinese section head in the college's Department of World Languages and Cultures.
The goals of the proposed curriculum include:
• Creating an immersive learning environment through resources from the online world;
• Utilizing online engagement tools and platforms and social media; and
• Developing students’ critical cultural awareness by taking advantage of the immersion and engagement created.
"We are envisioning that this curriculum will also serve as a model for curriculum design not only for other less commonly taught languages, but also for language and cultural teaching as a whole," Shi said.
Allegheny College offers a minor in Chinese designed to engage students in Chinese-speaking culture from day one and to improve their language skills until graduation and beyond. In addition, the college offers a minor in Chinese Studies, focusing on the history, politics and culture of China.
The grant also enables Allegheny to convene a conference to collect feedback on experiments and innovations made in classrooms and revise them accordingly. It also will have a review paper and website detailing if, why and how the curriculum will achieve its goals.
The NEH Digital Humanities Advancement Grants program supports innovative, experimental, and/or challenging digital projects at different stages of their life-cycles, from early start-up phases through implementation and sustainability. The program also supports studies to examine the history, criticism, and philosophy of digital culture or technology and its impact on society.