The Dance and Movement Studies Program at Allegheny College will present its annual Cookies and Milk Dance concert on Sunday in the Montgomery Performance Space. There will be two performances, the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 4.
The concert will present a variety of dance styles, including pieces performed by the jazz, ballet and ballroom classes. In addition, the concert will include a traditional Indian dance performed by Riya Agrawal, an exciting jazz/tap piece by the Jazz and Dance Ensemble (JaDE), an uplifting contemporary piece, and a fun-filled energetic piece that includes some of Crawford County's Special Olympians.
The performance is offered to the community — adults and children — as a celebratory concert for the winter season. It is free of charge, but seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended.
Reservations must be claimed in person 10 minutes before performance time.
• More information or reservations: Call the Dance and Movement Studies office at (814) 332-2813.
Masks are required at all indoor performances on campus regardless of vaccination status.