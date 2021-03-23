Ellen V. Johnson has been appointed as vice president for enrollment management at Allegheny College.
Johnson will assume her new position today, President Hilary Link said in making the announcement.
Johnson will serve as the chief enrollment officer and will have oversight of institutional marketing and communications for the college.
She will be responsible for the overall leadership of the Offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, and Marketing & Communications, college officials said.
As a member of the president’s cabinet, Johnson will be an active partner in college-wide planning and policy discussions and provide leadership in the design and implementation of marketing, recruitment and enrollment practices that seek well-prepared students, promote retention to graduation, and advance the mission and goals of Allegheny.
“Throughout the interview process, we were continually impressed by Ellen’s strategic thinking, commitment to innovation and depth and breadth of experience,” Link said. “Ellen has a long track record of building strong partnerships and a deep understanding of the value of an interdisciplinary liberal arts education, and we are looking forward to welcoming her to the Allegheny community.”
Johnson has 20 years of progressively responsible experience in higher education enrollment, financial aid, marketing and communications. She most recently served as vice president for enrollment management at The College of St. Scholastica, leading the recruitment of traditional and non-traditional undergraduate and graduate students; setting financial aid strategies and student financial services priorities; and overseeing marketing, branding and communications.
“I am honored to join the Allegheny community and consider it a great privilege to serve at a top, forward-thinking national liberal arts institution,” Johnson said. “I am excited to work with President Link, the faculty, and the enrollment and marketing teams to build on the college’s strong traditions at this time of innovation and change in higher education.”
Prior to her leadership role at St. Scholastica, Johnson served as director of undergraduate admission at Simmons University, where she led the recruitment efforts for all first-year, transfer and non-traditional undergraduate students. She previously held positions at Lesley University, the higher education marketing firm Carnegie Dartlet and Valparaiso University.
Johnson is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education leadership at Colorado State University. She earned a master of education in policy, planning and administration from Boston University and a bachelor of arts, with a major in elementary education and a minor in music, from The College of St. Scholastica.