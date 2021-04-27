The Princeton Review has recognized Allegheny College as a Best Value College for 2021, based on Allegheny’s academics, affordable cost and career prospects for graduates.
The Princeton Review chose its 200 Best Value Colleges by analyzing 40 data points to tally ROI (Return on Investment) ratings of the colleges. Topics covered everything from academics, cost and financial aid to graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries and job satisfaction. This included factoring in data from its surveys of students attending the schools, administrators of other colleges, as well as PayScale.com surveys of alumni of the schools about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction figures.
Just over 1 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges were selected as Best Value Colleges for 2021. This recognition is the latest in a string of accolades that highlight Allegheny’s quality and value:
• In its 2021 rankings, U.S. News and World Report named Allegheny among the top 100 best national liberal arts colleges and one of the top 20 best for undergraduate teaching. Allegheny was also recognized among the top 30 most innovative national liberal arts colleges, based on innovative enhancements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities, and the top 50 best value national liberal arts colleges, based on both academic quality and cost.
• Washington Monthly recognized Allegheny among the top 35 best liberal arts colleges in the nation in the publication’s 2021 rankings. Washington Monthly rated top liberal arts colleges in the nation based on three broad categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research (producing cutting-edge scholarship and Ph.D.s) and service (encouraging students to give something back to society).
• Allegheny was featured in the “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021,” the 37th edition of a reference book for prospective students and their families that describes life on campus at the “best and most interesting” schools in the nation.
• Colleges That Change Lives, a leading national voice in the field of college choice, has featured Allegheny since 1996, highlighting the college’s focus on personalized, student-centered learning and undergraduate research opportunities.
• The Princeton Review also named Allegheny one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education in the 2021 publication of “The Best 386 Colleges.”
• More information: Visit allegheny.edu/admissions to learn more about in-person and virtual visit opportunities.