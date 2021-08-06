Allegheny College has put on hold any plans to demolish four homes it owns on Prospect Street for parking.
According to a July 30 letter sent to neighborhood residents and Meadville City Council, Allegheny said it has "agreed to 'press pause' on the demolition of the structures while it reevaluates overall campus parking needs, considers a conceptual design for future improvements to the Park Avenue parking lot(s) and conducts further dialog with interested stakeholders."
The letter was from Linda S. Wetsell, Allegheny's chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration.
Residents on Prospect and other nearby streets petitioned Allegheny in late June opposing the potential removal of the four houses.
They were concerned the college would remove the four homes for additional parking immediately west of a parking lot owned by the college. The four houses are on the south side of Prospect between Park Avenue and Smith Place.
City Council took vote at its July 21 meeting opposing Allegheny potentially removing the homes. Council also designated Mayor H. LeRoy Stearns and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel to meet with Allegheny officials to discuss the issue.
"The college pledges that demolition will not occur until after a thoughtful review of overall parking needs is conducted, a conceptual design of Park Avenue parking lot improvements is complete and the results of both are shared with neighborhood and city stakeholders," Wetsell said.
However, Wetsell's letter also points out the homes were purchased more than 10 years ago, but don't meet Allegheny's standards for college-owned housing and now are excess housing inventory.
"The college finds that these structures are generally inefficient and costly to maintain when compared to its larger housing portfolio," the letter said.
The May 2019 Campus Master Plan calls for the homes to be removed, the letter said. In addition, the plan would make improvements to the existing Park Avenue parking lots. Those improvements would be a more efficient design, landscaping, snow storage and stormwater management.
"These improvements may or may not require expansion of the parking lot," the letter said. "As the college does not currently have capital budgeted for this purpose, there is no timeline for these improvements."
If the four homes were demolished, the resulting area would be landscaped green space, the letter said.
Contacted Thursday by the Tribune, Allegheny released the following brief statement.
"The college is committed to being a good partner with the community as we evaluate plans for the four residential structures owned by the college on Prospect Street," the statement said. "As we shared in our letter to the neighborhood residents, we are looking forward to meeting with Mayor Stearns and Councilwoman Vogel to discuss their concerns and continue the dialogue about these plans."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.